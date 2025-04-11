Hawks vs 76ers Odds, Spread, and Total

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 14: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks drives against Ricky Council IV #14 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena on October 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Hawks look to make it two wins in a row.

The Hawks are 38-42 and sit eighth in the Eastern Conference. While they can no longer reach the seventh seed, they still need to secure the second Play-In Tournament spot. Recently, they've alternated wins and losses, but their scoring has been trending upward.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 24-56 and 13th in the Eastern Conference. With much of their roster sidelined by injuries, they just snapped a 12-game losing streak. Their losses have been a mix of close contests and blowouts. The Sixers will look to play spoiler to the Hawks' Play-In seeding hopes.

Spread

Hawks -11 (-110)

76ers +11 (-108)

Moneyline

Hawks -550

76ers +435

Total

OVER 240 (-110)

UNDER 240.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 11, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Hawks vs 76ers Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Atlanta's last 13 games.

Atlanta is 3-6 SU in their last 9 games.

Atlanta is 3-6 ATS in their last 9 games against Philadelphia.

Philadelphia is 3-9 ATS in their last 12 games.

The total has gone OVER in 15 of Philadelphia's last 20 games.

Philadelphia is 1-12 SU in their last 13 games.

Hawks vs 76ers Injury Reports

Atlanta Hawks

Jacob Toppin, F - Out

Larry Nance Jr., F - Out

Clint Capela, C - Out

Jalen Johnson, SF - Out

Kobe Bufkin, G - Out

Philadelphia 76ers

Alex Reese, F - Day-to-day, questionable for the game

Andre Drummond, C - Out

Kyle Lowry, PG - Out

Quentin Grimes, SG - Day-to-day, questionable for the game

Justin Edwards, F - Day-to-day, questionable for the game

Guerschon Yabusele, F - Out

Kelly Oubre Jr., SG - Out

Tyrese Maxey, PG - Out

Joel Embiid, C - Out

Paul George, F - Out

Eric Gordon, SG - Out

Jared McCain, G - Out

Hawks vs 76ers Predictions and Picks

The Hawks face the 76ers in this Eastern Conference matchup. Atlanta is 4-6 in their last ten games and 18-22 on the road. The Hawks rank fifth in the league in scoring, with Trae Young leading the team in both points and assists per game. This will be Atlanta's final road game of the season, and they'll look to fine-tune a few things ahead of tournament play.

In their last game, Atlanta defeated the Brooklyn Nets on the road, 133-109. The Hawks jumped out to a 19-point lead after the first quarter and never looked back, scoring 30 or more points in every quarter. They shot 57% from the field and made 15 threes. Moving forward, they'll look to cut down on turnovers and continue dominating in the paint.

The 76ers are 1-9 in their last ten games and 12-27 at home. Philadelphia has the fifth-worst offense in the league and is slightly below average from beyond the arc. They rank last in rebounds but surprisingly sit seventh in free throws made. The Sixers are coming off their best offensive performance in weeks.

In their last outing, Philadelphia beat the Washington Wizards on the road, 122-103. After a close first half, the Sixers' offense came alive in the second, supported by solid defense. They shot 42% from the field, knocked down 16 threes, and converted 28 free throws. Philadelphia will aim to maintain that balanced scoring and reduce turnovers.

Best Bet: Philadelphia Spread