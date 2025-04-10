This Day in Sports History: April 10

April marks the return of MLB, exciting NBA and NHL playoffs, NCAA championship games, the NFL draft, and the Masters tournament. Over the years, April 10 has seen memorable sports moments and stories from legends of the game. These are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sport that occurred on April 10 include:

1896: At the Athens Olympics, American athlete Thomas Burke won the 100-meter final in 12 seconds, four days after claiming the 400-meter title.

The Masters

April 10 featured some memorable moments on the links:

1949: Sam Sneed won his first of three green jackets.

Sports History

Some of the biggest names in sport came up on April 10:

1913: The New York Highlanders played their first MLB game as the New York Yankees, with President Woodrow Wilson throwing out the first pitch.

Looking back at these April 10 statistics, the main theme is marked by some first-time moments for the Olympics and baseball franchises. The fastest time ever recorded in an Olympic marathon is 2:06:32, set by Samuel Wanjiru of Kenya at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.