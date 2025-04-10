Phillies vs Braves Odds, Spread, and Total

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 09: J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies steals second base on a strikeout by Bryson Stott #5 in the eighth inning against Orlando Arcia #11 of the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 09, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Looking to secure a series win after a clutch late-inning victory on Wednesday, the Philadelphia Phillies return to face the Atlanta Braves in the rubber match of their three-game set tonight at Truist Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

The Phillies (8–3) edged the Braves 4–3 on Wednesday night, with Trea Turner smashing a tie-breaking solo home run off closer Raisel Iglesias in the top of the ninth inning. Bryce Harper added a two-run homer in the seventh, while José Alvarado notched a four-out save to preserve the victory.

Atlanta (2–9) saw its late rally fall short, stranding the potential tying run at third base in the ninth. Austin Riley homered in the seventh to briefly tie the game but also had two popup outs with the bases loaded earlier in the contest.

Today, Philadelphia will start left-hander Jesús Luzardo, who is 2–0 with a 1.50 ERA. The Braves will counter with righty Spencer Schwellenbach, who is 1–0 with a 0.00 ERA after throwing five shutout innings in his season debut.

Spread

Phillies +1.5 (-195)

Braves -1.5 (+170)

Moneyline

Phillies +110

Braves -118

Total

OVER 7.5 (+103)

UNDER 7.5 (-120)

*The above data was collected on April 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Phillies vs Braves Betting Trends

The Phillies are 7-3-0 against the spread in their 10 games this year.

The Braves are 4-6-0 against the spread in their 10 chances this season.

The Phillies have won two of three games this season when they have been listed as the underdog.

The Braves have entered a game as favorites five times this season and won twice.

Phillies games have gone OVER the total in four of 10 opportunities.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the OVER in four of 10 games this season.

Phillies vs Braves Injury Reports

Phillies

Ranger Suarez, SP - 15 Day IL (Back)

Weston Wilson, LF - 10 Day IL (Oblique)

Braves

Reynaldo Lopez, SP - 60 Day IL (Shoulder)

Spencer Strider, SP - 15 Day IL (Elbow)

Ronald Acuna Jr., RF - 10 Day IL (Knee)

Joe Jimenez, RP - 60 Day IL (Knee)

Nacho Alvarez Jr., SS - 10 Day IL (Wrist)

Phillies vs Braves Predictions and Picks

"The Philadelphia Phillies have not been as sharp on the road, where they have conceded 21 runs in four games entering Tuesday night. It is only April, but the Atlanta Braves are already a desperate team as they are five games out of first place .... Braves pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach contained the Phillies last season, conceding five runs in 18.1 innings, equating to a sharp 2.45 ERA. He has yet to concede a run in two performances this season." — Adam Rauzino, Winners and Whiners

"Another quality start for Schwellenbach is on the cards here. On the other hand, the Braves have been horrific against southpaws this season, averaging only a .155 in 71 at-bats. Luzardo, who has been solid so far, should throw for at least five innings, and I don't think he'll allow more than a couple of runs." — Oliver Zivic, PickDawgz