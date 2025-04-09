ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves Odds, Spread, and Totals

Ezra Bernstein
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 08: Tanner Banks #58 of the Philadelphia Phillies scoops up a sacrifice bunt by Michael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park on April 08, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to even up their series against the Atlanta Braves when the two teams face off again on tonight. The Braves pulled out a nail-biter in the series opener, securing a 7-5 victory to notch their second victory of the season. 

Philadelphia's starter, Taijuan Walker, will aim to put together his second consecutive quality start. In his first outing, Walker pitched six innings of scoreless ball, only allowing three hits against the Colorado Rockies en route to his first win on the stat sheet. Given that that was one of Walker's best performances in recent memory, a repeat performance is unlikely, despite the fact that Walker is matched up with the Braves.

Atlanta's starter here did not have quite as good of a debut as Walker did. Grant Holmes was entrusted with a start against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and he promptly gave up four runs over four innings of work. It was against the Dodgers, so Holmes gets a bit of a mulligan there, but things are hardly easier in this matchup. The Phillies have been excellent at the plate, hitting .277 against right-handed pitching on the season.

Spread

  • Phillies +1.5 (-170)
  • Braves -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline 

  • Phillies +125
  • Braves -134

Totals

  • OVER 8.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 8.5 (+100)

*The above data was collected on April 9, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Phillies are 7-3 ATS on the season.
  • The Phillies are 2-0 ATS following a loss.
  • The OVER is 1-0 in games in which the Phillies are underdogs on the moneyline. 
  • The Braves are 4-6 ATS on the season. 
  • The Braves are 2-1 ATS at home. 
  • The OVER is 2-1 when the Braves play at home. 

Phillies vs Braves Injury Reports

Philadelphia Phillies

  • Weston Wilson, UTIL - Out

Atlanta Braves

  • Ronald Acuna Jr., RF - Out
  • Nacho Alvarez Jr., INF - Out

Phillies vs Braves Predictions and Picks

Jake Allman of Picks and Parlays writes, "Philadelphia has the clear edge in the pitching matchup, offensive production, and overall form. Walker's dominant first start contrasts heavily with Holmes' struggles, and the Phillies' .268 team average dwarfs the Braves' .193. Atlanta just doesn't have the firepower right now, especially with Acuña out. Final Score Prediction: Philadelphia Phillies win 6-2." 

Surprisingly, the editorial staff at Statsalt disagrees with Allman, writing, "The Braves have got the early momentum in this series and I like this pitching matchup for the home team. Walker has not enjoyed facing Atlanta over the years: he has a career ERA of 5.40 against the Braves over nine appearances and the last time he pitched against them, he was hit for six runs in 5.1 innings, five of them earned. Holmes in contrast has been strong against the Phillies, though he has only faced them out of the pen: in three games the rightie has an ERA of 2.45. The Phillies also tend to struggle on their trips to Truist Park. They went 2-4 last year in away games against Atlanta and lost the season series overall despite finishing six games clear of the Braves at the top of the NL East. Take the Braves on the moneyline."

