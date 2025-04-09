Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards: Odds, Spread, and Total

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 08: Jared Butler #4 of the Washington Wizards drives against Caleb Martin #16 of the Philadelphia 76ers during a game at the Wells Fargo Center on January 08, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Washington and Charlotte's latest losing streaks have settled it. Mercifully, the Philadelphia 76ers' tipoff with the Washington Wizards, set to begin at 7 p.m. Eastern Time tonight, will not be an "opposite sketch" battle between two teams trying to lose and claim the most advantageous spot in the 2025 NBA Draft. The standings are mostly settled, and it would take more than one victory for Washington to emerge from the cellar. Philadelphia won't make the playoffs or last place, stuck between a rock and 23-win record.

But will tonight's 76ers-Wizards game entertain NBA fans at all, or go down as four-quarters of trash-time between downtrodden squads of 2024-25? Sportsbook odds give the contest a point-total line of O/U (227.5), a forecast for lively action rather than a snooze-fest.

That doesn't mean Las Vegas is confident in either club on the moneyline, or in other words, the team's odds to win straight-up. Philly is a tiny favorite in Washington, D.C., and the spread is within a point.

Spread

76ers -1 (-110)

Wizards +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline

76ers -120

Wizards +100

Total

OVER 227.5 (-110)

UNDER 228 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 9, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards Betting Trends

The Philadelphia 76ers are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games.

The 76ers are 0-5 in the last five games.

The total has gone OVER in 14 of the 76ers' last 19 games.

The Washington Wizards are 1-5 in the last six games.

The Wizards are 3-9 ATS in their last 12 games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Washington's last five games.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards Injury Reports

Philadelphia 76ers

Power forward Guerschon Yabusele is day-to-day for personal reasons.

Small forward Justin Edwards is day-to-day with a rib contusion.

Washington Wizards

Power forward Richaun Holmes is day-to-day with a right shoulder strain.

Small forward Anthony Gill is day-to-day with soreness in his right hamstring.

Center Tristan Vukcevic is day-to-day with a left knee contusion.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards Predictions and Picks

Philly can't get into the NBA Play-In Tournament, but the 76ers can snap an embarrassing losing streak before it gets any worse by means of a win over lowly Washington. NHL sportsbook markets of April have shown that Las Vegas anticipates a team on a long losing streak to find extra motivation to win once things get bad enough and casual fans hear about it. Philadelphia's 12-game losing skid certainly qualifies as a motivator in that regard.

Newsweek's Alex Kirschenbaum says head coach Nick Nurse is in peril. "The 76ers are looking especially rudderless right now," the article says of Nurse's coaching reign, "although they have shut down all their key pieces."