Flyers vs Rangers Odds, Spreads, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 23: Alexis Lafrenière #13 of the New York Rangers skates with the puck against Rasmus Ristolainen #55 of the Philadelphia Flyers during their game at Madison Square Garden on January 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Flyers look to bounce back after losing to the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on the road.

Philadelphia is 31-37-9 and last in the Metropolitan Division. They are also tied with the Boston Bruins for the worst record in the Eastern Conference. The Flyers' scoring is trending down, but their last couple of games have been close ones.

The New York Rangers are 36-34-7 and fourth in the Metropolitan Division. They are six points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the last wild card spot with only five games left to play. The Rangers likely won't make the postseason. They have lost two games in a row and have a tough schedule ahead.

Spread

Flyers +1.5 (-158)

Rangers -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline

Flyers +165

Rangers -185

Total

OVER 5.5 (-115)

UNDER 5.5 (+100)

*The above data was collected on April 9, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Flyers vs Rangers Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Philadelphia's last 6 games.

Philadelphia are 4-12 SU in their last 16 games.

Philadelphia are 2-8 SU in their last 10 games against NY Rangers.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of NY Rangers' last 5 games.

NY Rangers are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of NY Rangers' last 16 games against Philadelphia.

Flyers vs Rangers Injury Reports

Philadelphia Flyers

Sean Couturier, C - Day-to-day

Ryan Poehling, C - Day-to-day

Rasmus Ristolainen, D - Out

New York Rangers

K'Andre Miller, D - Day-to-day

Arthur Kaliyev, RW - Out

Adam Edstrom, C - Injured Reserve

Flyers vs Rangers Predictions and Picks

The Flyers battle the Rangers in this Metropolitan Division matchup. Philadelphia is 3-6-1 in their last ten games and has a -47 goal differential. Lately, the team has been involved in a mix of low-scoring games or blowout losses. The Flyers' special teams play is ranked in the lower tier of the league, and Travis Konecny leads the team in goals, assists, and points.

In their game against the Canadiens, the Flyers led 1-0 after two periods but then gave up three goals in the third. They scored during empty net time but still fell short. Shots and faceoffs were relatively even, but Montreal was the more physical team. Philly went 1 for 4 on the power play and will look to finish strong in the next game.

The Rangers are 3-6-1 in their last ten games and have a -5 goal differential. They have suffered two tough losses in a row, where the offense struggled and the defense allowed four or more goals in three straight games. New York is in the lower tier in goals against and on the power play. Artemi Panarin leads the team in goals, assists, and points.

In their last game, New York lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1 at home. The Rangers were down 3-0 after one period and never recovered. Despite outshooting the Lightning 39-23, this game was lost due to special teams play. The Rangers' penalty kill was 1 for 4. New York will look to stay out of the box and capitalize on their quality scoring chances.

Best Bet: New York Moneyline