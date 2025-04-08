The Fanatic Signing Bonus
The Fanatic Signing Bonus: Your shot to win $1,000 five times a day!
WHEN: Weekdays, April 7th through May 9th.
Listen at 8am, 10am, 12noon, 3pm, and 5pm.
We'll announce that hour's keyword. You have until 25 minutes after that hour to enter it one of 3 ways:
- via the Fanatic App on your mobile device
- here on the contest page below
- or text it to the special short code: 45911
One random entrant, from all that submit the correct word, will win $1,000!
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
