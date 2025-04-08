Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves Odds, Spread, and Totals

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 6: Nick Castellanos #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after hitting a grand slam in the bottom of the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park on April 6, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Dodgers 8-7. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies will make their first of many trips to Truist Park to face the NL East rival Atlanta Braves. It is another prime matchup between divisional opponents, the exact sort of game that could have legitimate playoff implications down the road.

The start of the 2025 season has been kind to the Phillies. They have won all three series they have played, including a three-game set against the Los Angeles Dodgers. That hot start has Philadelphia positioned at the top of the divisional standings, a lead they will look to maintain through this series against the Braves and the next against the New York Mets. Staff ace Zach Wheeler will aim to keep things hot here.

Conversely, the season could not be off to a worse start in Atlanta. Despite being a popular pick to win the division, the Braves are owners of a 1-8 record, suffering a couple of sweeps at the hands of the Dodgers and the San Diego Padres. It is, of course, very early going, but getting bludgeoned by the Phillies would put the Braves in a huge early hole, both in the standings and confidence-wise. Lefty Chris Sale is set to try to overcome a couple of mediocre starts against a Philadelphia lineup that has been playing like one of the best in the MLB.

Spread

Phillies +1.5 (-220)

Braves -1.5 (+190)

Moneyline

Phillies -101

Braves -105

Totals

Over 7 (-108)

Under 7 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 8, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Phillies vs Braves Betting Trends

The Phillies are 2-1 ATS on the road.

The Phillies are 6-2 ATS with equal rest to their opponents.

The over is 2-1 when the Phillies play away from home.

The Braves are 1-0 ATS when they have a day of rest.

The Braves are 3-6 ATS overall.

The under is 5-3-1 in Atlanta's games this season.

Phillies vs Braves Injury Reports

Philadelphia Phillies

Weston Wilson, UTIL - Out.

Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuna Jr., OF - Out.

Nacho Alvarez Jr., UTIL - Out.

Phillies vs Braves Predictions and Picks

Carlos Zabala of SportyTrader writes "Sale has yet to win in 2025, and the Braves have lost his first two starts of the year. Against the Dodgers' tough lineup, he looked better in Los Angeles but struggled in the sixth inning, allowing three consecutive hits and not recording a single out. He recorded his first loss of the year there, also due to a lack of offensive support. Meanwhile, Wheeler has a 1.39 ERA after his superb last outing against the Rockies, where he pitched 7 innings and struck out 10. Our prediction for Braves vs Phillies is: Phillies ML."