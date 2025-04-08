ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Mike Rose Golf Contest (The Green Jacket)

It’s the GREEN JACKET CONTEST! It’s Magnolia Lane, Rae’s Creek and Amen Corner.  It’s the beauty of Augusta National.  It’s Masters time.  If you can pick the winner and the…

Eric Simon
photo of a golf ball on a tee and a Driver golf club.

It's the GREEN JACKET CONTEST! It's Magnolia Lane, Rae's Creek and Amen Corner.  It's the beauty of Augusta National.  It's Masters time. 

If you can pick the winner and the winning score (par is 288), you can win a $200 prize package from Parx Casino and Callaway Golf.  Lots of contenders to choose from, especially defending champ Scottie Scheffler and a hot Rory McIlroy, hoping to complete golf's grand slam.  Europeans are playing well, like Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg, Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka.  And LIV golfers will be in the field, including major winners Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Cam Smith, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia and yes, Phil Mickelson.

One Entry Per Person. Entries close at 12noon ET on Thursday April 10, 2025. 

Good luck!!

Mike Rose/Fanatic Golf Reporter

Mike Rose Golf Contest sponsored by betPARX
golf
Eric SimonWriter
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
Related Stories
The Fanatic Signing Bonus contest graphic featuring a hand holding a stack of cash and the words to the right BIG CASH. BIG OPPORTUNITY. The Fanatic Signing Bonus.
ContestsThe Fanatic Signing BonusEric Simon
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect