Mike Rose Golf Contest (The Green Jacket)

If you can pick the winner and the winning score (par is 288), you can win a $200 prize package from Parx Casino and Callaway Golf. Lots of contenders to choose from, especially defending champ Scottie Scheffler and a hot Rory McIlroy, hoping to complete golf's grand slam. Europeans are playing well, like Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg, Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka. And LIV golfers will be in the field, including major winners Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Cam Smith, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia and yes, Phil Mickelson.