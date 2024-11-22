The Quiet Brilliance Of Jordan Davis: Better Than You Think

Jordan Davis is not someone who has shown up in the box score much. Even if you are watching the game, his impact may not immediately be apparent. His lack of production, the limited snap count, and his status as a former 1st round pick have seen him receive heat from some fans who still think he has not worked out. But he is better than you think he is.

The Eagles have one of the best-run defenses in the league. Since the bye week, they have the best run defense in the league. Jordan Davis plays a large part in that. He may not be getting the tackles or the stops, but what he is doing is making it easier for guys like Zack Baun or Nakobe Dean to do so.

Here is what Nick Sirianni had to say about how the impact Jordan Davis makes can’t be measured by the stats.

“Sometimes [defensive] tackles aren’t going to have the splash plays at times because they’re eating up the double team. Sometimes there is no space in there, and other guys are contributing because it’s taking two guys to block them. Zack Baun or Nakobe can run around and make the play.

Sometimes at that position, it’s like the offensive line. You might not notice everything that’s happening from the stat sheet or from anything else, but we sure as heck do. And I know his linebackers behind him do.“

But if you don’t want to take Sirianni’s words for it, or you think he is just blowing smoke about one of his own players, take the word of one of the reporters covering the team. Andrew DiCecco, the Fanatic Birds Insider, joined Kincade And Salciunas Friday morning and echoed those same sentiments.

“You have to watch the game. Don’t look at the stats, don’t look at the box score. Jordan Davis is occupying double teams. He is space-eating in the middle of that defensive line. The reason why Baun and Dean have been so effective, a large part of it has been because of the performance of Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter up front.”

Other Eagles players, like Zack Baun, Nakobe Dean, etc, have all echoed the same sentiment when they talk to the media. The things Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter do, makes it easier for them to function.

Carter himself is the victim of it a little bit. Despite everyone acknowledging he has been a monster this season, his stats are not through the roof. Davis takes that to an even greater extreme.

With Carter, it doesn’t go unnoticed because we see him getting pressure. With a run specialist, it is a bit harder to notice, but make no mistake, Davis is a big reason why this team has been so good vs the run. Dean and Baun deserve their Kudos. They might not look this good if Davis was not in there on the run snaps.

Now is a run-stuffing DT worth taking that highly, on top of trading up for him? That is a different debate. You can say that Kyle Hamilton would have been the better pick, and not many people would argue with you. He is an All-Pro Safety, a true game-changer for the Ravens.

Davis has made an impact on this team in a different way. It will never be flashy, it might never show up in the stats. But albiet in a limited role, he is a big reason why this defense has played as well as it has.

