Northeast City Named One of the Snowiest in America by Farmer’s Almanac Says

The Northeast is an area that can be known for its snowfall, depending on where you live, and as it turns out, the region has one of the snowiest cities in America, according to the experts at the Farmer’s Almanac. If you’re someone who loves snow, this could come as good news, but if you’re more like me and take any opportunity to avoid the snow, then sorry about this report. Still, the experts at the Farmer’s Almanac have worked hard to put together this tally of the snowiest places in America, and whether you like snow or not, it’s an interesting read.

The experts at the Farmer’s Almanac have put together a tally of the snowiest cities in America. They only looked at cities with at least 10,000 people, or else they would have pretty much only had Alaskan towns. The snowiest spot in America is Mount Washington, New Hampshire. Even though it’s not a city, it impressed the Farmer’s Almanac wit its 283.5 inches of snowfall per year.

As for the Northeast, Erie has been named the No. 6 snowiest in the entire country. The city is on the south shore of Lake Erie, and it’s the sole port on the Great Lakes. It’s a super snowy spot and has an average of 80.9 inches of snow per year. “Its winters are moderately cold, with heavy lake-effect snow,” the Farmer’s Almanac states.

Here’s a fun fact about snow. Even though snow look like it’s white, it’s really not. It’s translucent. As the National Snow and Ice Data center explains, when light reflects off the snow, it looks like it’s white in color. “The many sides of a snowflake scatter light, diffusing the color spectrum in many directions,” they state, adding that snow can actually look darker when dust or pollution come into play. Also, studying snow is actually a significant part of science. “As a vital component to Earth’s climate and water resources, scientists study snow to understand how it influences weather forecasts, avalanche risks, infrastructure design, and water availability,” the National Snow and Ice Data center explains.

So, what is the real definition of snow? According to The Wildlife Trust, “Snow is a solid form of precipitation, basically little clumps of ice crystals that fall from the sky.” They add that, “When the atmospheric temperature is below freezing, water vapor in the air turns to ice.” So, that’s how we get all the white powdery stuff. Reach out to me with your favorite Michigan Christmas spots.

